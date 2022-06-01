Experience Iconic Films From The DC Universe With DC IN CONCERT

TCG Entertainment announced TODAY "DC in Concert," an all-new global touring film concert series featuring the live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from fan-favorite blockbuster films from the DC Universe. From "Batman" (1989) and "Justice League" (2017) to the most recent blockbuster and box office hit, "The Batman" (2022), fans can experience the iconic scores played live as these epic films are projected on larger-than-life screens.

"DC films are global sensations, inspiring audiences and millions of fans around the world with captivating storytelling, characters, and music," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. "The films in this series are some of the most recognizable from the DC Universe and we're looking forward to taking the cinematic experience to the next level, giving fans a whole new way to experience the scope of their favorite DC movies with the iconic scores being performed live."

"We are thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment on this amazing project," says Stephen Cook, Founder, and President of TCG Entertainment. "The 'DC in Concert' series is a groundbreaking project that will bring not only iconic DC films like the original "Batman" and "Justice League" to the concert hall but also new and future releases such as 'The Batman', 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash.' TCG Entertainment is humbled by the trust that has been put in us and we will deliver amazing shows for DC fans around the world."

"DC in Concert" is a fan experience not to be missed with a series lineup to include "Batman" (1989), "Justice League" (2017), the most recent blockbuster and box office hit, "The Batman" (2022), as well as future DC films including "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "The Flash."

Release markets and schedules to be announced later this year. For information and updates, please visit TCGEnt.com.

About TCG Entertainment:



TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment. With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. For more information, visit TCGENT.com.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment:



Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros.' iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends, and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans worldwide to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About DC:



DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.