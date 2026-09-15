Exclusive: Millicent Simmonds, Gbenga Akinnagbe and More Join THE PLEA

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The ensemble cast has been revealed for the upcoming noir comedy, The Plea, which will make its festival premiere this fall. Dean Imperial and Zach LeBeau (who also co-direct; and co-wrote the film with Scott Organ) co-star alongside Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place), Gbenga Akinnagbe (A House of Dynamite), Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Danny Deferrari (Shiva Baby), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Passing), Alaina Surgener (The Housemaid), Jason Alan Carvell (Godfather of Harlem), Trieu Tran (Tropic Thunder), April Matthis (New Amsterdam), Carolina Gutierrez (Buscando Alma), Rebecca Rose Bulnes (Free Time), and Mara Stephens(Passengers). The film is produced by Kim Jackson (Dita), p.g.a.

Shot in black and white by ASC rising star Tinx Chan, The Plea is a noir comedy depicting America on display as a sequestered jury of our peers deliberates the case of an IVF technician who accidentally dropped a tray of embryos. A gripping ensemble dramedy that channels the moral urgency of 12 Angry Men but refracts it through today's cultural FAULT LINES and audacious characters who embody the complexity, contradiction, and resilience of the American fabric. The film recently wrapped production in the Hudson Valley, New York, with the support of the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The Plea presents a diverse cast of 15 characters, 8 female and 7 male, representing a rich cross-section of American life: Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z perspectives, representing a variety of ethnicities, political ideologies, and socioeconomic backgrounds. The case at the heart of the film grapples with the concept of personhood, weaving in the contentious topics of abortion, political extremism, and our dependence on technology.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming