Estrella Media and Sony Music Latin Partner For Special Edition Of TENGO TALENTO, MUCHO TALENTO

Burbank, CA(September 17, 2020) - Estrella Media, one of the leading Hispanic broadcasting company's in the U.S., announced today that it has partnered with music giant Sony Music Latin for the production of a special edition of its hit talent search show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento. The new season of Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento Edición Especial, is set to premiere on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8P/7P C on EstrellaTV.

For the first time in the show's history, EstrellaTV has joined forces with a record label to collaborate on finding the next big Regional Mexican music band in the United States. Sony Music Latin, a leading Latin music record label for regional and International Artists in Latin music, is the home of international superstars like Shakira, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Marc Anthony, CNCO, and Romeo Santos, to name a few.

As part of its partnership with EstrellaTV, Sony Music Latin has been involved with this season's special edition of the show and will be part of the casting process and competition. There will be five winning contestants who will form the new band and collectively receive a grand prize total of $100,000 from EstrellaTV, as well as the opportunity to obtain an exclusive recording contract with Sony Music Latin, along with the career-launching support of Estrella Media's various multiplatform properties.

"We are very happy to team up with EstrellaTV on the special edition of their franchise 'Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.' Music plays a central role in the lives of Hispanics and we are pleased to provide a unique platform for a ONE OF A KIND talent competition created for the next generation of musical artists," stated Ruben Leyva, SVP, Artists Services & Premium Content, Sony Music Latin.

Hosted by heartthrob and Sony Music Latin artist Luis Coronel, Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento Edición Especialwill feature new twists and special celebrity guest judges who will join throughout the season. Returning to the judges' panel are Regional Mexican recording artist and reality TV star Chiquis; Pepe Garza, a leading radio programmer, composer, music producer and tastemaker in Regional Mexican music; renowned recording artist Ana Barbara; and popular TV and radio personality Don Cheto, of Estrella Media's nationally Syndicated Don Cheto Radio Network. In addition, contestants will receive special coaching sessions with some of Latin music's hottest recording artists in the U.S. and Mexico.

"We are truly excited about this new collaboration and can't think of a better music partner than Sony Music Latin. They are one of the leading star makers in Latin music in the U.S. and around the world, and home to some of the top Regional Mexican recording artists, such as the late Jenni Rivera, Joss Favela, Gerardo Ortiz, Rancho y Barrio and our very own host Luis Coronel," said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming, EstrellaTV.

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talentohistorically has held auditionsfor thousands of contestants across the country IN SEARCH OF America's next big Latin music superstar. For this year's special edition, auditions will be conducted remotely via online video submissions. The show will continue with last season's socially distanced set design to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, which features a closed set limited to production staff and essential personnel only, virtual screens for a remote audience, and strict safety protocols.

