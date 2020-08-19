Endemol Shine Enters Deal with US Streaming Service TUBI for Global Formats of MASTERCHEF and LEGO MASTERS

This agreement will see the shows available for distribution on the AVOD platform.

Endemol Shine today announced that it has agreed to distribute additional series with FOX Entertainment's ad-supported streaming service Tubi in the US. This agreement will see worldwide hits MasterChef and LEGO® Masters available for distribution on the AVOD platform. FOX is the home for the US formats of these shows and the deal will see Tubi become the only platform in America where international versions such as MasterChef Australia, MasterChef Mexico, MASTERCHEF CANADA and the UK and Australian versions of LEGO MASTERS will be available.

Matt Creasey, EVP Sales and Acquisitions, Endemol Shine International says; "We are incredibly proud to strike this unprecedented deal which will see global versions of two popular entertainment series available for the first time in the US outside of FOX networks."

"Tubi viewers in the US will soon enjoy instant access to the universally addictive MasterChef and LEGO MASTERS formats from around the world at absolutely no cost," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi. "We are excited to be collaborating with Endemol Shine on these two marquee global properties."

MasterChef Australia and MASTERCHEF CANADA are now live on Tubi, with additional international formats launching in the fall and beyond. One of the most popular cookery formats in the world, MasterChef first launched in 1990 in the UK and aired for over a decade on the BBC. In 2005 the show was revived for the BBC where it remains a number one hit for the channel. Australia was the first country to adapt the series outside of the UK, with MasterChef Australia launching in 2009 as the highest rated show in Australian history. MasterChef was created by Franc Roddam and last year was the best year to date with 53 confirmed productions across 35 markets, drawing in audiences in major markets including the UK, Brazil, Australia, Italy and Spain.

Family entertainment series LEGO MASTERS has sold to eight markets including across Europe, the US and Australia, where it was the most successful entertainment premiere so far this year. LEGO MASTERS launched its primetime run on FOX in February and ranked #1 new launch in U.S. attracting more than 36 million unique viewers across its first season. Created by Tuesday's Child Productions and the LEGO Group with Endemol Shine Group serving as the exclusive distributor globally.

In July 2020, Endemol Shine Group was acquired by Banijay, creating the world's largest international content producer and distributor spanning 22 territories with over 120 production companies and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 88,000 hours of original standout programming.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service with movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. The service is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

