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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Emma D'Arcy, Sam Smith

The episode featured Cena discussing his fear of heights, D'Arcy quizzing Jimmy on High Valyrian, and Smith performing Oh Mother.

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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Emma D'Arcy, Sam Smith

The 2,352nd episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured John Cena, Emma D'Arcy and musical guest Sam Smith.

John Cena surprised Jimmy with a WWE Championship belt and talked about his fear of heights and Matchbox The Movie. Cena also took part in a virtual reality game of Pictionary alongside surprise guest Jessica Biel.

Emma D'Arcy quizzed Jimmy on High Valyrian and revealed they didn't know they were auditioning for Digger.

Sam Smith said their album should've been called Hazelnut Eyes and discussed their alter ego, Sam Served. Smith also performed 'Oh Mother' on the episode.

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Emma D'Arcy, Sam Smith — photo 1 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Emma D'Arcy, Sam Smith — photo 2 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Emma D'Arcy, Sam Smith — photo 3 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Emma D'Arcy, Sam Smith — photo 4 of 4


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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