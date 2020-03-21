Emma Watson and Cillian Murphy May Join DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Casting rumors are continuing to circulate regarding the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Cosmic Book, Emma Watson is in talks to play the role of Clea, while Cillian Murphy is in the running to portray Nightmare.

Further rumored casting includes Malachi Kirby as Voodoo, Isabela Merced as America Chavez, and Ted Raimi, brother of director Sam Raimi, and Bruce Campbell, best friend of Sam Raimi, will have cameos.

None of these rumors have been confirmed.

Read more on Cosmic Book.

Few details have been revealed about the upcoming film, however, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his titular role in the film, and Rachel McAdams will not return.





