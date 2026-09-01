Editing CHAD POWERS Like A Thriller

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Hulu released a behind-the-scenes video exploring how Season 2 of CHAD POWERS was edited to feel like a thriller, offering a look at the choices behind the show's pacing and tone. The clip focuses on the editing process itself, framing the season's structure as something that departs from a conventional comedy rhythm in favor of tension and momentum.

According to Hulu's description of the video, the thriller-style approach to editing the season came together in an unexpected way, with the concept described as arriving like a fever dream. The video centers on that editing philosophy, giving viewers insight into the technical and creative decisions shaping how the story unfolds on screen.

Season 2 of CHAD POWERS is set to begin streaming on Hulu on September 3. The behind-the-scenes footage arrives as part of Hulu's promotional rollout ahead of that premiere.

The video keeps its scope narrow, focusing on how the season was cut together, leaving the thriller-inspired editing as the central takeaway for audiences anticipating the new season.

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