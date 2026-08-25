NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Glen Powell stopped by JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to talk about his budding friendship with musician Jelly Roll, which grew out of an upcoming movie called THE COMEBACK King, in which Powell plays a country-western star. Powell described spending time in Nashville while working alongside Jelly Roll and building a real connection with him during the process.

The conversation also touched on Powell's living situation while shooting projects in Atlanta, where he revealed he stayed at Josh Brolin's house. Powell spoke about the experience of staying at Brolin's place during production, adding a personal, behind-the-scenes detail to the appearance. He also discussed staying close with his family throughout his work schedule.

Much of the interview centered on Chad Powers, Powell's hit show, which is coming back for a second season on Hulu. Powell talked about the show's popularity and shared what it's like going out into public while disguised as the Chad Powers character, giving viewers insight into how the role has followed him outside of filming.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...