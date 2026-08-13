CHAD POWERS Season 2 Trailer Reveals Ricky Holds The Key To His Survival

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Hulu released the official Season 2 trailer for CHAD POWERS, giving viewers a first look at the new episodes and raising the stakes for its title character. The trailer sets up a season built around suspicion, with Coach Hudson and Gerry growing increasingly wary of Chad Powers' odd behavior away from the field, even as he continues to perform as a standout player.

At the center of that tension is Ricky, who knows the truth behind Chad's situation. According to Hulu, she becomes the key figure Russ and Danny need on their side if they want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, positioning her as a crucial ally amid the mounting doubts surrounding him.

The new footage builds on Hulu's recent promotional rollout for the series, which included a bus scene clip shared ahead of the season's return. That clip served as a preview for audiences catching up on the show before new episodes arrive, with Season 1 available to stream in full on Hulu.

Season 2 of CHAD POWERS is set to begin streaming on September 3rd, continuing the story of a football standout whose off-field behavior has drawn scrutiny from those closest to him on and off the team.

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