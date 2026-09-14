Ed Neumeister Announces Upcoming Appearances and NEWNEUNONET Recording

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Trombonist, composer and arranger Ed Neumeister has announced a series of upcoming performances, including New York dates with his NewNeuNonet ensemble and quartet, as well as a European appearance with the Bujazzo Ensemble.

The announcement also includes news that Neumeister will release a new recording from his NewNeuNonet in 2027.

Upcoming Appearances

September 16 @ 8 PM: Ed Neumeister and the Bujazzo Ensemble @ Bundeskunsthalle Bonn, Germany, featuring Paul Beskers (alto sax), Paul Lüpfert (trombone), Simon Bräumer (drums), Luca Müller (bass), Niklas Roever (piano)

September 27 @ 5:30 PM: NewNeuNonet @ Birdland NYC, featuring Scott Wendholt (trumpet), Ben Kono (alto sax), Adam Kolker (tenor sax), Carl Maraghi (baritone sax), Bruce Arnold (guitar), Neal Kirkwood (piano), John Hebert (bass), Rob Garcia (drums)

October 2 and 3 @ 6 & 7:30 PM: Ed Neumeister Quartet @ Smalls NYC, featuring Neal Kirkwood (piano), Martin Wind (bass), Tom Rainey (drums)

October 4 @ 8 & 10 PM: Ed Neumeister Quartet @ Five Spot NYC, featuring Neal Kirkwood (piano), Martin Wind (bass), Tom Rainey (drums)

October 30 & 31 @ 6 & 7:30 PM: NewNeuNonet @ Smalls NYC, featuring Scott Wendholt (trumpet), Dave Pietro (alto sax), Adam Kolker (tenor sax), Carl Maraghi (baritone sax), Bruce Arnold (guitar), Neal Kirkwood (piano), John Hebert (bass), Rob Garcia (drums)

About Ed Neumeister

Trombonist/composer/arranger/educator Ed Neumeister is an artist operating at the forefront of creative music for more than forty years, with more than a dozen releases under his own name, most recently What Have I Done?, Explorations and Covers, and countless collaborations.

Neumeister's career includes early days in the Bay Area backing artists such as Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Frank Sinatra, and collaborating with Jerry Garcia in the band Reconstruction. He also spent time in Amsterdam and won the first trombone chair with the Sacramento Symphony before arriving in New York City in 1980, where he became a first-call musician for Lionel Hampton, the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, and had a stint with Buddy Rich. He has maintained a forty-year musical relationship with Joe Lovano, currently a member of his Nonet, and has also worked with Gerry Mulligan's Concert Band and the Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, which became the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra after Lewis' passing. Neumeister's arrangement of 'A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square' on the album To You: A Tribute To Mel Lewis was nominated for a Grammy Award.

More information is available at www.EdNeumeister.com.

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