E.J. Bonilla, Leem Lubany Join OLD MAN on FX

Variety reports that upcoming Jeff Bridges-led FX drama "The Old Man" has begun to round out its cast. Leem Lubany and E.J. Bonilla have joined the project.

John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat have already been announced as acting in the pilot.

The series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

"The Old Man" is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry.

Lubany plays a young Abbey Chase, the deceased spouse of Dan Chase. Thirty years prior to the events of the story, she shares in his double life, before tragedy strikes in the form of a debilitating disease. Bonilla plays Raymond Waters, a CIA operative who must join forces with FBI agent Harold Harper (Lithgow) in order to catch up with the fugitive Chase.

Lubany is best known for starring on "Condor." She made her film debut in "Omar," and is known for roles in "Rock the Kasbah" and "Saint Judy."

Bonilla is known for "The Long Road Home," "Bull," "Colony," Insecure," "Madame Secretary," and more. On the big screen, he's starred in "Gemini Man" and "The Kitchen."

