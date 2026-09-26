Queen Latifah Recalls Filming TAXI Scene That Made Her and Jimmy Fallon Break Into Laughter

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Queen Latifah revisited a moment from filming the movie Taxi with Jimmy Fallon during a commercial break segment on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, describing a scene the two found so funny that it derailed the take entirely.

The exchange, captured while cameras kept rolling between the show's official segments, gave Latifah and Fallon a chance to swap memories from their shared film work outside the usual desk-interview format. The behind-the-scenes flavor of the clip let the two performers revisit the on-set moment with the kind of loose, unfiltered energy that a commercial break allows.

Latifah's recollection centered on how the laughter got so out of control that it disrupted the scene being filmed for Taxi, a story she and Fallon told together, filling in details from their respective vantage points on set.

The clip was posted to the Tonight Show's YouTube channel as part of its commercial break series, offering a glimpse of the rapport between Latifah and Fallon away from the show's formal interview setup.

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