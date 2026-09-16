Dylan Scott Brings Dear Big City Tour to Sioux Falls

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Country music artist Dylan Scott is bringing the Dear Big City Tour to the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, January 28 at 7:30 PM. Special guests include Graham Barham and Cody Lohden. Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, September 25, at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

About Dylan Scott

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched four No. 1 singles at radio ('My Girl,' 'Nobody,' 'New Truck,' and 'Can't Have Mine'), as well as Top 5 hit 'Hooked.' Scott earned a 2023 ACM nomination in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. With career streams exceeding 2.6 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin' My Best Life, the latest album from Scott, features fiery, #1 single 'New Truck,' along with viral TikTok ballad, RIAA-Certified Platinum, #1 radio single, 'Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl).'

About Graham Barham

Anchored by slamming 808s meeting slick steel guitar, Graham Barham's distinct sonic can be summed up in two words: CLUB COUNTRY. As naturally as he writes and performs fiery country bangers, he pens cuts for fellow rising stars such as Wyatt Flores, Chase Matthew, and Tyler Braden. Signed to Sony Music Nashville and Disruptor Records, Barham's latest viral hit 'OIL MONEY' earned the largest debut of his career and is the title track of his accompanying EP, which features standouts like 'WHISKEY WHISKEY,' 'LIE TO ME,' and 'SHOOT THE LOCK.'

About Cody Lohden

A vocal powerhouse with both the pipes and penmanship of an authentic country hero, Cody Lohden is a singer-songwriter signed to ERN's Cadillac Music / DeVille Records, primed for a creative breakout. Lohden was releasing music independently for 6 months when one of his TikTok videos went viral, connecting the raw talent with hitmaker ERNEST. Lohden signed a publishing deal with ERN's Cadillac Music four months before making the move to Nashville, and has since toured in support of Bailey Zimmerman, Walker Hayes and ERNEST, while co-writing cuts for ERNEST, Zimmerman, Austin Snell and others.

About Pepper Entertainment

Founded in July 2006, Pepper Entertainment (PE) is an independent promotions company headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. With over 25 years of combined experience, Pepper has rapidly scaled to become one of the Midwest's leading promotion firms. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including live event promotions, corporate and private event talent buying, club and performing arts center programming, as well as media and marketing services.

Pepper Entertainment ranks among the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine. The company has also earned recognition in the industry, including a nomination for ACM Promoter of the Year in both 2020 and 2024, and CMA Talent Buyer/Promoter of the Year in 2022. Pepper has offices in Sioux Falls, SD and Minneapolis, MN.

Event Details

Dylan Scott: Dear Big City Tour

Sanford Pentagon

Thursday, January 28, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 @ 10:00 AM

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the box office.

For more information about Sanford Pentagon, visit sanfordsports.com/locations/sioux-falls/sports-complex/pentagon

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