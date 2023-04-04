Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dua Lipa Joins BARBIE Movie Cast

In a new film poster, Lipa is revealed to be playing the mermaid.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Grammy winner Dua Lipa has joined the cast of the upcoming Barbie movie.

In a new film poster, Lipa is REVEALED to be playing the mermaid. She joins Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu. Watch the teaser trailer here.

Earlier this year, a first look at Robbie as the title character and Gosling as Ken were REVEALED as Barbie was being filmed in London. Check out the images here! The new romantic comedy is set to be released on July 23, 2023.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will also star America Ferreria, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.



