Drunk History Returns with Madonna VMAs Episode Featuring Meghan Trainor

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Comedy Central has shared the premiere episode of Drunk History, 'Madonna Breaks Out at the VMAs.' The episode features Madonna's legendary first performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards, starring Meghan Trainor as Madonna.

The brand-new short-form episodes of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series will launch on Comedy Central's YouTube, including stories about Frances Perkins, the woman who was the unsung architect of FDR's New Deal, and two men's lifelong battle to make the world's largest ball of twine. Performers include Steve Agee, Tim Baltz, Seth Green, Colin Hanks, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Mae Whitman, Weird Al Yankovic and more, with narrators including Lisa Gilroy, Patton Oswalt and Marisha Ray.

Originally premiering in 2013, Drunk History, created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, earned critical acclaim over its six-season run, winning the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Costumes For A Variety Program Or A Special' and receiving 17 nominations while becoming known for its distinctive blend of improvised storytelling, celebrity performances, and surprisingly educational takes on history.

The return of Drunk History underscores Comedy Central's continued investment in one of the strongest comedy portfolios in entertainment. Building on a line-up that includes South Park, The Daily Show, Beavis and Butt-Head, and more, the brand is expanding the ways fans discover and engage with comedy through initiatives such as Comedy Central Stand-Up Selects, new one-hour specials, original podcasts and a growing slate of multi-platform originals. As it grows across platforms, Comedy Central remains committed to championing new comedic voices and creating the next generation of comedy hits.

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