Drunk History to Return With New Episodes on Comedy Central's YouTube

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Comedy Central announced the return of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series DRUNK HISTORY with three brand-new short-form episodes, the series' first original installments in years. Created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, DRUNK HISTORY became a cultural phenomenon by pairing unscripted, inebriated storytellers with historical reenactments, turning history's most monumental moments into comedic gold. The series will launch on Comedy Central's YouTube beginning Tuesday, September 15, with a premiere episode about Madonna's legendary first performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards, starring Meghan Trainor as Madonna.

Staying true to its signature blend of hilarious storytelling and reenactments, the series revisits unforgettable moments from history and pop culture. Featured stories include Madonna's first performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most iconic intersections of music, celebrity, and live television; Frances Perkins, the woman who was the unsung architect of FDR's New Deal; and two men's lifelong battle to make the world's largest ball of twine. Performers include Steve Agee, Tim Baltz, Seth Green, Colin Hanks, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Mae Whitman, Weird Al Yankovic and more, with narrators including Lisa Gilroy, Patton Oswalt and Marisha Ray.

'We are thrilled that Drunk History is back,' said Ari Pearce, EVP, Head of Comedy Central Original Content. 'These new episodes reflect our heritage as both the home of iconic comedy franchises and a premier launchpad for comedic talent. As we continue to expand our reach across platforms, Drunk History is a great example of how we're delivering Comedy Central to fans in new ways.'

'I'm so excited to be back making Drunk History again! We have a lot of catching up to do,' said Derek Waters.

Originally premiering in 2013, DRUNK HISTORY earned critical acclaim over its six-season run, winning the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Costumes For A Variety Program Or A Special' and receiving 17 nominations while becoming known for its distinctive blend of improvised storytelling, celebrity performances, and surprisingly educational takes on history.

The return of DRUNK HISTORY underscores Comedy Central's continued investment in one of the strongest comedy portfolios in entertainment. Building on a line-up that includes SOUTH PARK, THE DAILY SHOW, BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, and more, the brand is expanding the ways fans discover and engage with comedy through initiatives such as Comedy Central Stand-Up Selects, new one-hour specials, original podcasts and a growing slate of multi-platform originals. As it grows across platforms, Comedy Central remains committed to championing new comedic voices and creating the next generation of comedy hits.

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