Downtown Women's Center Raises $3.2M at Every Woman Housed Gala

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The Downtown Women's Center (DWC) honored Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell at its 2026 Every Woman Housed Gala on October 10, recognizing their leadership, philanthropy, and commitment to supporting women and survivors of violence experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

Held under the theme 'It All Starts at Home,' the annual gala, which was emceed by Emmy-nominated actor, writer and producer Natasha Rothwell, celebrated the transformational impact of housing and the partnerships helping create pathways to safety, stability, and opportunity for women and survivors across Los Angeles.

The event brought together close to 600 community leaders, advocates, corporate partners, and supporters. Through generous donations, ticket sales and sponsorships, the gala raised $2.2 million for DWC's HOME Campaign, an initiative to fund housing programs and supportive services as DWC constructs new housing on its downtown campus.

In an exciting moment during the evening, DWC CEO, Amy Turk, announced that the Miley Cyrus Foundation would contribute a $1 million gift to support the HOME Campaign in recognition of 97 new apartments at Rosa's Place, a housing development under construction in Skid Row. Miley and Tish have been actively involved in renovations of key residential and community spaces at DWC's downtown Los Angeles campus, including consulting on the interior design of Rosa's Place.

'DWC is proud to recognize Miley and Tish for their extraordinary commitment to women experiencing homelessness,' said Amy Turk, Chief Executive Officer of Downtown Women's Center. 'Their partnership exemplifies what is possible when philanthropy, advocacy, and personal engagement come together in service of lasting change. Miley and Tish's support has helped create spaces where women feel welcomed, valued, and empowered to build the futures they deserve.'

'One of the most meaningful parts of our partnership has been meeting the women at DWC and hearing their stories. Their strength, resilience, and hope stay with me long after I leave,' said Miley Cyrus. 'It's an honor to support DWC as it creates opportunities for women to heal, rebuild, and feel at home.'

'I've always believed that home is our safe place and can have a powerful impact on how we feel. Helping design spaces at DWC where women can rest, heal, and look toward to the future means so much to me,' said Tish Cyrus-Purcell. 'There's nothing better than seeing those spaces come to life through the women who use them every day.'

The 2026 Every Woman Housed Gala was made possible through the support of presenting sponsors Arrillaga Foundation, Maybelline New York, and the Miley Cyrus Foundation, as well as champion sponsor Lulu and Georgia.

Supporters can continue to support DWC's work and mission by making a donation at downtownwomenscenter.org/home-campaign.

The Downtown Women's Center (DWC) ends homelessness through safe housing and supportive services centered on wellness, employment, and advocacy. For nearly 50 years, DWC has led Los Angeles in providing women- and survivor-centered housing and care that has ended homelessness for thousands of people. DWC's proven model helps people move from crisis to long-term stability, while strengthening communities and improving systems.

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