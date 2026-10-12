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Donny Osmond Surprises Donnie Wahlberg for Vegas Duet

The onstage pairing brought together two performers who share the same first name for a night in Las Vegas.

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Donny Osmond made a surprise appearance alongside Donnie Wahlberg during a Las Vegas performance by New Kids on the Block, joining him for a duet of the group's 1988 song "I Need You." The moment, shown on TODAY, came during the final days of the boy band's Vegas residency.

The pairing played on the two performers sharing a first name, billed as a "Double Donny" duet. Osmond stepped onstage to perform the song alongside Wahlberg as the New Kids on the Block residency neared its close.

The appearance comes as New Kids on the Block wrap up their run of Las Vegas shows, with "I Need You" drawn from the group's catalog dating back to 1988.

The surprise duet gave audiences at the residency's closing stretch a one-time pairing not typically part of the group's set.

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