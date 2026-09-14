BOSTON BLUE Season 2 Trailer Teases Danny Reagan's Next Chapter

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CBS has released the official trailer for Season 2 of Boston Blue, giving fans a first look at what lies ahead for Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan as he settles into a leadership role within the Boston Police Department. The new footage highlights the evolving dynamic between Reagan and Detective Lena Silver, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, whose family's deep roots in law enforcement have brought Reagan into their fold.

Boston Blue serves as an expansion of the long-running CBS drama Blue Bloods, carrying forward Wahlberg's portrayal of Danny Reagan into a new setting and command position. The series is described as a multi-generational family drama, building on the character's established history while introducing him to a new city and a new partnership with Silver's family.

Season 2 of Boston Blue is set to premiere Friday, October 9, 2026, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The trailer positions the season as an action-driven continuation of Reagan's story, with his partnership with Silver serving as a central thread as the two navigate their respective roles within the department.

The trailer emphasizes the show's action elements alongside the family and partnership dynamics that have defined the character's journey, setting up what audiences can expect when the season returns to CBS and Paramount+ later this year.

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