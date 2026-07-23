Shania Twain Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Discuss Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & New Album

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Shania Twain sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to cover a range of topics, including her performing with Harry Styles, an invitation to Taylor Swift's wedding that she ultimately missed, and the creation of her new album LITTLE MISS TWAIN. Twain appeared on the July 22 episode as both a guest and musical act.

During the conversation, Twain addressed the now-circulating story that she missed Taylor Swift's wedding in order to perform at a Harry Styles concert, a scheduling conflict that has drawn considerable attention. She also discussed what went into making LITTLE MISS TWAIN, her latest studio project, giving Fallon and the studio audience a look at the personal and creative choices behind the record.

The appearance gave Twain a platform to speak directly about the Styles performance and the circumstances surrounding the Swift wedding invitation, two stories that have generated significant public interest. Her discussion of LITTLE MISS TWAIN added context about the album's direction and what listeners can expect from the project.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock. Twain's episode was part of a week that also included appearances from Travis Scott, Zendaya, and Christopher Nolan, as well as a performance from LES MISERABLES - THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR.

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