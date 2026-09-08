Dolly Parton's SONGTELLER HOTEL to Open Alongside New Nashville Museum

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Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel – created in partnership with Dolly Parton and Herschend – and Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, created by Dolly Parton Productions, will officially debut together on September 29 in Nashville, marking the opening of two new destinations celebrating Dolly's life and legacy.

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is Dolly's love letter to Nashville, featuring 245 unique guest rooms and suites, two live entertainment venues, café and vibrant spaces designed to celebrate Dolly's career and the spirit of Music City. Rooted in Dolly's lifelong connection to music and artistry, entertainment takes center stage at SongTeller Hotel, anchoring the guest experience with two distinctive live entertainment venues, Jolene's and Parton's Live. Jolene's, situated on the top floor of the hotel, comes alive nightly with performances from Music City's rising singers and songwriters, complemented by expertly crafted cocktails, elevated small plates and decadent desserts. On the hotel's second floor, Parton's Live offers an intimate introduction to Nashville's songwriting culture through writers' rounds, songwriter sessions and rising-star showcases, immersing guests in the art of storytelling and the craft of songwriting, paired with shareable plates, indulgent desserts and seasonal cocktails.

Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, spanning the entirety of the hotel's third floor, offers an immersive journey through Dolly's life, music and legacy, bringing personal stories and rarely seen pieces of her collection together through interactive exhibits and thoughtfully curated experiences. Utilizing the latest technology, and filmed earlier this year, Dolly herself will guide guests through her life story. A newly released museum floor plan teases what guests can expect as the experience takes them through Dolly's life and career, beginning with a recreation of the small cabin where she grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains and continuing through the people, places and moments that shaped her journey.

Beginning September 14, when guest reservations open for SongTeller Hotel, the venues will come alive with a dynamic lineup of live performances and entertainment programming, including Dolly Parton's family members and emerging artists. Parton's cousin Richie Owens will perform September 16 at Parton's Live, with Parton's niece Jada Star launching her twice-weekly artist-in-residence September 17 and September 19. Additionally, SongTeller Hotel is partnering with FEMcountry - the platform founded by veteran music industry executive Leslie Fram to champion women in music - to spotlight established female artists and songwriters through monthly performances in Parton's Live.

Tickets for events in Parton's Live can be booked online. Tickets for events in Jolene's can be booked online. Group bookings and information on special events can be found on the hotel's website.

Beginning Tuesday, September 29, tickets for Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum are available for purchase at dollyslifeofmanycolors.com. The museum is available for private events, including weddings, receptions, and business gatherings, with more information available at the museum's booking page.

About Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel

The SongTeller Hotel is a partnership between Dolly Parton and Herschend, the world's largest family-held themed attractions company. Their 40-year relationship has created resort destinations including Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa and Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort, each rooted in warmth, storytelling, and Southern hospitality. That same spirit now extends to Nashville through the SongTeller Hotel, where Herschend brings its Heartspitality promise, Love in All We Do Every Day, to this new experience in the heart of Music City.

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is Dolly's love letter to the city of Nashville. Her charm and songwriting spirit is woven into every room, suite and detail, creating a hotel experience featuring 245 accommodations. Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is also home to Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum and two on-site entertainment venues, Parton's Live and Jolene's, featuring live music performances, culinary creations, craft cocktails, and more.

Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum is described as the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the life and career of Dolly Parton. Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, the museum invites visitors to experience Parton's journey 'from the top of the mountains to the top of the world' through immersive exhibits, behind-the-scenes artifacts, multimedia installations, and personal stories told through Dolly's own perspective. The museum's design and curation are led by Dolly's sister, Rachel Parton George, and niece, Rebecca Seaver. Located at 126 3rd Avenue North in downtown Nashville, the museum offers its own dedicated entrance while occupying the third floor of Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel. In addition to its exhibitions, the museum experience offers two retail stores offering official Dolly Parton merchandise and exclusive collections.

Photo Credit: The Dolly Parton Estate



Photo Credit: The Dolly Parton Estate

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