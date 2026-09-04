Dolly Parton's 1975 CANDID CAMERA Prank Footage to Air on INSIDE EDITION

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Newly uncovered footage from 1975, obtained by INSIDE EDITION, shows Dolly Parton featured in a series of pranks on Candid Camera, television's first reality show. At the time, the country singer was still a rising star and not yet a household name.

In the clip, Parton pretends to have a broken ankle in a Nashville parking lot and asks an unsuspecting passerby to carry her to her white car. The prank takes a turn when the man, unaware of who Parton is, struggles to carry her and the two eventually tumble to the ground.

Entertainment journalist Mark Malkin tells INSIDE EDITION, 'I think the best thing about discovering these clips is that they show and prove that Dolly was just like us. That she was just normal, down to earth, grounded, didn't take herself too seriously, and was able to laugh and laugh and laugh, and just bring us joy.'

The interview airs Friday, September 4 on INSIDE EDITION. Check local listings for times and stations at www.insideedition.com.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...