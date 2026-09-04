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Video: Tony-Winner Lea Salonga Becomes First Filipina to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brandy and Tony-winner Darren Criss celebrated the Tony Award winner and Disney Legend as part of the Hollywood ceremony.

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Tony Award winner Lea Salonga is making history this week as the Broadway and Disney Legend becomes the first Filipina to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. See video of the ceremony below.

The honor was unveiled this week in a small ceremony in Hollywood. Salonga reacted to the unveiling of the star bearing her name with a cheer of delight and disbelief.

In her remarks, Salonga hoped that the honor would inspire future artists of her heritage to dream big.

Tony and Emmy-winner Darren Criss was also on hand to celebrate Salonga, becoming emotional as he reflected on her career and bragged of spending nights out at piano bars with Salonga, belting out tunes from Les Miserables and Aladdin.

Fellow Disney princess, singer and actor, Brandy also paid tribute to Salonga and the impact her voice has had on generations of Disney fans.

Actor Ming Na Wen, who shared the role of Mulan with Salonga, also appeared to honor Lea at the unveiling.

The milestone adds another distinction to Salonga's career on stage and screen. She became the first Asian woman to win a Tony Award for her performance as Kim in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon, also earning the Olivier Award for the role.

Salonga is also known to generations of Disney audiences as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in the animated film Aladdin and of the title character in Mulan. She was named a Disney Legend in 2011. Her Broadway credits also include Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, Allegiance, Once On This Island and Here Lies Love.

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