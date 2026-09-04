Bebe Rexha Talks 'Dirty Blonde,' Dolly Parton and Going Independent on TODAY

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Bebe Rexha gave TODAY cameras behind-the-scenes access to her Citi Concert appearance, discussing her new album 'Dirty Blonde' and the bold, unapologetic persona she has embraced in this new chapter of her career. Speaking from Studio 1A and later on the Plaza, the New York native touched on collaborators, heritage and personal life in a wide-ranging conversation tied to the release.

Rexha spoke about working with longtime collaborator David Guetta and reflected on some of her favorite collaborations, including what she called a dream come true working with Dolly Parton. She also discussed how she honors her Albanian heritage through the track 'Çike Çike,' giving the segment a personal dimension beyond the usual promotional stops for a new record.

The appearance builds on Rexha's recent run of TODAY interviews about 'Dirty Blonde' and her decision to leave the major-label system. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Rexha described the shift as freeing despite initial nerves, and credited family support and her early collaboration with Eminem on

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