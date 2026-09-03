Mariko Teaches Blackthorne a Hard Lesson About Privacy in SHŌGUN Clip

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FX released a new scene from its limited series SHŌGUN in which Lady Mariko instructs John Blackthorne on the concept of the Eightfold Fence, a philosophy of guarding one's inner thoughts as a means of survival. The moment takes place in the forest near Ajiro, where Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis, opens up to Mariko, played by Anna Sawai, only to be met with a lesson in emotional restraint.

SHŌGUN is based on James Clavell's novel and is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. The series follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga as he fights for his life against enemies on the Council of Regents, a conflict set into motion by the discovery of a mysterious European ship marooned near a fishing village. Mariko has repeatedly served as a bridge between Blackthorne and the customs of the world he has been thrust into, a dynamic that has surfaced in other scenes from the series, including a tense sake standoff between Blackthorne and Buntaro that Mariko was forced to translate.

The Eightfold Fence scene underscores the emotional stakes running beneath the series' political drama, as Blackthorne learns that revealing too much of himself can carry real danger in a society built on strict codes of conduct. Mariko's guidance reflects the same steadying role she has played elsewhere in the series, including a scene in which she helped Fuji find the strength to surrender her son.

All episodes of SHŌGUN are streaming on Hulu.

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