Disney to Launch World Princess Week with New Short Film on Disney+

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Disney kicked off World Princess Week with the release of the all-new Once A Princess, Always A Princess: A Disney Short Film from acclaimed filmmaker Alex Prager on Disney+, bringing together storytelling and craftsmanship as the heartfelt centerpiece of the week-long celebration.

World Princess Week is a global celebration honoring one of the world's most beloved and enduring storytelling franchises. World Princess Week invites fans of all ages to experience new stories, entertainment, special events, consumer products, and more to celebrate Disney Princess characters whose stories have inspired generations through confidence, compassion, courage, and creativity. Fans around the world can stream Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration—described as the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled—on Disney+, discover new episodes and specials featuring some beloved Disney Princess characters, celebrate inspiring Disney Princess wishes with Make-A-Wish, and participate in retail, digital, and live experiences across Disney's global ecosystem.

Anchored by the spirit of 'Once a Princess, Always a Princess,' the celebration highlights a simple but powerful truth: the spirit of Disney Princesses stays with fans throughout every stage of life. Whether reliving a favorite childhood story, sharing beloved characters with a new generation, or finding inspiration to pursue new adventures, Disney Princesses continue to create meaningful connections that resonate far beyond the screen. As part of the broader 'Create Your World' campaign, World Princess Week celebrates the unique ways fans bring imagination to life, encouraging girls and families to dream boldly, embrace creativity, and write their own stories.

'The enduring strength of Disney Princesses lies in its ability to evolve with each new generation while remaining rooted in stories that inspire courage, compassion, and possibility. That's what makes these characters so meaningful to fans around the world. This year's World Princess Week celebrates this legacy,' said Joanna Balikian, Senior Vice President, Brand Management, The Walt Disney Company.

Original Content and Entertainment for Fans of All Ages

The emotional centerpiece of this year's World Princess Week celebration is the all-new Once A Princess, Always A Princess: A Disney Short Film, available today on Disney+ and YouTube. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Prager, the short film follows two young girls living in neighboring apartment buildings whose shared love of Disney Princess stories sparks an instant friendship. As their imaginations transform everyday moments into magical adventures inspired by the spectacular worlds of some beloved Disney Princesses, the short film celebrates a universal truth: Disney Princess stories bring people together and creates connections that can last a lifetime. Years later, the friends are shown passing those same stories and traditions on to their own daughters, illustrating how the magic of Disney Princesses endures across generations.

'I grew up with the Disney Princesses and their colorful, weightless worlds, full of beauty and drama, adventure, friendship, and true love,' said director Alex Prager. 'One of the things that drew me to making the Disney Princess film is at its heart, it's about relationships and human connection. The film highlights that Disney stories give kids a shared language through which they can connect and play and imagine together.'

Created as a love letter to the Disney Princess franchise and the art of filmmaking itself, the short film blends timeless storytelling with extraordinary practical craftsmanship. The production employed handcrafted 'bigature' castles inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and The Little Mermaid (1989); custom puppets representing some cherished Disney characters; hand-painted matte backdrops; and a custom score performed by a 56-piece live orchestra. Many effects, from floating magic carpets to underwater adventures, were brought to life through practical techniques and physical artistry, reinforcing the short film's celebration of imagination and creativity.

As the official kickoff to World Princess Week, fans were able to experience Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration live at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. last week. Bringing together the largest collection of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, the event honored the beloved stories and music across Disney animation, live-action films, and the stage. The concert featured performances by (in order of appearance) Brandy, the titular character in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (1997); Disney Legend Paige O'Hara, the original voice of Belle in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Beauty and the Beast; Disney Legend Susan Egan, the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway; Disney Legend Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Little Mermaid; Halle Bailey, the live-action Ariel in Walt Disney Studios' The Little Mermaid (2023); Auli'i Cravalho, the original voice of the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024); Catherine Laga'aia, the live-action titular character in Walt Disney Studios' Moana (2026); Disney Legend Lea Salonga, the original singing voices of Jasmine in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Aladdin as well as the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Mulan (1998); Judy Kuhn, the original singing voice of the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Pocahontas (1995); and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, the original voice of Tiana in Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Princess and the Frog (2009). Through projections, lighting effects, and fountains, the concert brought guests—including Make-A-Wish kids and alumni—into a celebration of the music, magic, and legacy of Disney Princesses. The concert is now streaming on Disney+ and YouTube.

Additional new content arriving on Disney+ during World Princess Week includes new episodes of Sofia the First: Royal Magic and the Disney+ debut of LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem on August 21. The animated special brings together some iconic Disney Princess characters including Ariel, Jasmine, Mulan, Moana, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana, along with some favorite sidekicks, in an all-new adventure. During a heavy rainstorm, the Princesses decide to help take care of animals that need it. However, things get a bit out of hand when the animals begin to run amok inside their beloved castle, and something even stranger begins to happen.

Throughout the week, Disney's linear channels including ABC, Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Freeform will air Disney Princess films for fans to enjoy, including Tangled (2010), Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, and more.

Princess Stories Streaming on Disney+

Disney+ is celebrating World Princess Week by spotlighting the Disney Princess stories that have sparked imagination for generations. Offering a story for every Princess to enjoy, Disney+ subscribers can stream curated programming including a refreshed Princesses Collection on service, a dedicated and always on Princesses Stream, and anniversary spotlights for classics like Beauty and the Beast and Moana.

Princess Wishes with Make-A-Wish

As part of World Princess Week, Disney and Make-A-Wish will grant signature Disney Princess wishes around the world. Storytelling throughout the campaign—including an all-new miniseries—will highlight the connections families have with Disney Princess stories, as well as the transformative power of wishes that continue to resonate long after they are granted, showing that once a princess, always a princess. Disney has granted thousands of princess-themed wishes with Make-A-Wish, making it one of the most popular requests among children facing critical illnesses.

All-New and Fan-Favorite Experiences Bringing the Magic to Life

TikTok is activating a Spotlight anchor and IP detail page exclusively for Disney Princess fans in the U.S. and select international markets. This will include a bespoke World Princess Week Search Hub, a Search Easter Egg featuring all 13 Princesses, and the chance for fans to find Disney Princess Search Collectible Cards to download and share.

Last night, Angel City Football Club celebrated Disney Princess Night with an evening of themed entertainment, immersive activations, and fan experiences inspired by some beloved Disney Princess stories. The event featured a special halftime performance by Disney Legend, Tony Award-winning actress, and singer Anika Noni Rose, while singer and content creator Lauren Paley delivered a rendition of the National Anthem. Throughout the match, guests embraced their inner princess through interactive crafts, themed accessories, Princess Game Day Glam experiences, and photo opportunities alongside some Disney Princesses. The celebration also included custom videoboard content, themed music, and special in-stadium moments that brought the magic of Disney Princesses to fans of all ages.

The Disney Princess Experience, an all-new immersive adventure, is currently in development. The announcement was made this past weekend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, during a panel at Disney Theatrical Group's showroom floor booth. Inspired by beloved Disney stories, the experience will invite guests of all ages to journey through the magical worlds of Rapunzel, Tiana, Belle, Moana, and Ariel in a quest filled with music, interactive discoveries, and unforgettable moments. Additional details will be announced soon at www.thedisneyprincessexperience.com.

Guests can celebrate at Disney parks and resorts around the world with year-round offerings, including Princess-themed attractions, must-try food, and special entertainment. One of the newest additions is the Disney Princess Cavalcade at Disneyland Paris, created exclusively for Disney Adventure World and celebrating the adventurous spirit of Moana, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Raya.

Consumer Products and Retail Offerings

Disney Consumer Products will extend World Princess Week through retail and digital experiences around the globe. From toys, fashion, and beauty to home décor and fashion-forward accessories, the portfolio continues to evolve with audiences, creating opportunities for children to connect through play while giving young adults new ways to express their personal connection to the Disney Princess brand.

Fans can discover an array of Disney Princess-inspired products, including transformation dolls from Mattel and, launching this fall, JAKKS Pacific's interactive 'Dance with Me Belle' doll, which lets kids dance alongside Belle in three magical ways. Additional highlights include lab-grown diamond charms from Pandora, Tangled-inspired bags from Loungefly, and an all-new merchandise assortment from Disney Store including Disney Princess costume dresses and Disney Store exclusive bedside décor.

The celebration also extends to story time, with new books from Disney Publishing inspired by beloved Disney Princess worlds. Readers can embark on an adventure with the #1 New York Times bestselling fantasy novel Rootbound: A Tangled Novel by Margaret Owen, published by Random House Children's Books. In the kitchen, fans can try more than 50 royal recipes with Disney Princess Cookie Party from Insight Editions. Meanwhile, children of all ages can bring enchanting illustrations to life with Disney Mystery Coloring: Princesses.

From the debut of Once A Princess, Always A Princess: A Disney Short Film and the largest Disney Princess concert celebration ever assembled to new Disney+ content and all-new consumer products and experiences, World Princess Week demonstrates the enduring power of Disney Princess storytelling. By bringing together beloved characters, timeless values, and unforgettable experiences across Disney's global ecosystem, the celebration reinforces a message that continues to resonate with fans of all ages: once a princess, always a princess.

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