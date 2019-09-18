Disney Junior Orders Third Season of FANCY NANCY

Disney Junior has ordered a third season of Emmy Award-nominated series "Fancy Nancy" ahead of its season two premiere on FRIDAY, OCT. 4 (11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW. Based on the New York Times bestselling books by Jane O'Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser, the series was Cable's #1 series with Girls 2-5 and Girls 2-8 in its first year and has garnered over 61 million views across social media and digital viewing platforms since its premiere in July 2018.

"Fancy Nancy" follows six-year-old Nancy, a high-spirited young girl whose imagination and enthusiasm transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary-from her vast vocabulary to her creative attire. Nancy uses ingenuity and resourcefulness to exemplify that even if life doesn't always go as planned, it's important to make the most of each day and encourage others to do the same. Music plays an important role in the series, with almost every episode featuring new original songs, showcasing a variety of musical styles ranging from Pop and jazz to big band, classical and swing.

This spring, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products welcomed the Fancy Nancy character to Disney's Hollywood Studios at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. "Fancy Nancy" will also be featured in the all-new "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" debuting Friday, Nov. 1, with several stops at marquee venues across the country throughout the holiday season.

Other extensions for the series include multiple storybook and early reader book titles from Disney Press, a DVD from Walt Disney Studios and soundtrack from Walt Disney Records. Dolls, role-play items, accessories and apparel are available at the Disney store, shopDisney.com and retailers nationwide.

The series voice cast includes Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") and Rob Riggle ("Modern Family") as Nancy's parents, Claire and Doug; Broadway's Mia Sinclair Jenness as Nancy; and Spencer Moss ("Surveillance") as sister JoJo. The recurring guest voice cast includes Tony Award®-winner Christine Baranski as Mrs. Devine; George Wendt and John Ratzenberger (both from "Cheers") as Grandpa Clancy and Poppy; Kal Penn ("Designated Survivor") and Aparna Nancherla ("BoJack Horseman") as Mr. Singh and Mrs. Singh; Dana Heath ("WellieWishers") as Nancy's best friend Bree; Tatyana Ali ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") as Bree's mom, Mrs. James; Ian Chen ("Fresh Off the Boat") as Nancy's cousin Jonathan and Malachi Barton ("Stuck in the Middle") as Nancy's friend Lionel.

"Fancy Nancy" is executive produced and directed by Emmy Award-nominated Jamie Mitchell (Disney Junior's "Sofia the First") with Krista Tucker (Disney Junior's "Sheriff Callie's Wild West") as series developer, co-producer and story editor. Matthew Tishler serves as songwriter ("Austin & Ally," "Teen Beach 2") and TJ Hill is composer. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

Photo credit: Disney Junior





