Discovery Channel to Premiere JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS

Biologist Jeremy Wade has spent the last 35 years solving mysteries that lurk in our planet's rivers, lakes and seas. The waters of the world run deep; they're dark and forever changing and many mysteries remain. This captivating new series brings Jeremy back to the water's edge to investigate reports of the unimaginable and unexplained in JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS, premiering Friday, May 3 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

In JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS, Wade spotlights the bizarre, the weird and the mysterious as he investigates baffling, unsolved mysteries. He takes viewers on journeys beneath the water in remote areas, to islands lost in time and out into the open ocean to investigate reports that include, among others, entire fish species suddenly disappearing; unexplained sightings of mythical beasts; once thriving rivers now empty; and genetic oddities that may have produced the biggest monsters yet.

In the May 3 episode, a report of an underwater attack in Australia has caught Jeremy Wade's attention. The story of a diver tangling with a colossal fish is intriguing, but according to most people, there shouldn't be any fish of significant size in the area. Chasing a lead, Jeremy travels to eastern Australia to investigate, and discovers that the fish responsible for THE ATTACK could be a species back from the brink of extinction.

JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS is produced for Discovery Channel and Animal Planet by Icon Films where Laura Marshall and Andie Clare serve as executive producers with Nicholas Head as showrunner. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer with Patrick Keegan as supervising producer.





