Demi Lovato to Reprise Mitchie Torres Role in CAMP ROCK 3 Cameo

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Demi Lovato will reprise her role as Mitchie Torres in CAMP ROCK 3, making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film while also serving as an executive producer. Disney confirmed the news ahead of the movie's premiere on Disney Channel, with streaming to follow the next day on Disney+.

CAMP ROCK 3 premieres Aug. 13 on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and streams next day on Disney+.

Synopsis

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

Cast

Joining the franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Demi Lovato (Mitchie Torres), Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

Creative Team

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez ('The Slumber Party') and written by Eydie Faye ('The Slumber Party'), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle ('High School Musical: The Musical: The Series') executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh. And a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his contribution to the 'Camp Rock' franchise.

About the Franchise

'One Beat Away,' the first single from 'Camp Rock 3' and performed by Liamani and the cast, is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The 'Camp Rock 3' Original Soundtrack is now available to pre-save/pre-add and pre-order on Apple, Spotify and Amazon, and to pre-order on vinyl. The digital soundtrack will be available Aug. 14, with the vinyl to follow on September 18.

The 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' returns to North America in fall 2026, featuring stars from the 'Descendants,' 'ZOMBIES' and 'Camp Rock' franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. The tour will visit 49 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Tickets are on sale now at www.WorldsCollideTour.com. The tour will continue in 2027 with 11 shows across the U.K. and Europe. Tickets are available now at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com.

CAMP ROCK 3 also brings back Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Maria Canals-Barrera, joined by newcomers including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton and Lumi Pollack. The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye, with Tim Federle among the executive producers.

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