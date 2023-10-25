Delicious In Dungeon Story Anime New Trailer Release

Circle your calendar because they spilled the beans, it's hitting screens in January 2024.

Oct. 25, 2023

Delicious In Dungeon Story Anime New Trailer Release

Delicious in Dungeon - a dark fantastical anime with lots of gourmet cooking, and a SPLASH of humor is coming soon on Netflix. The flavorful realm of "Delicious in Dungeon," a manga produced by Ryoko Kui has been simmering since 2014 under Japan's Enterbrain imprint, a subsidiary of Kadokawa.

For those across the seas, Yen Press brought this culinary adventure to the United States in 2016, teasing taste buds with a unique blend of dark fantasy and gourmet exploits. Brace yourselves, for the anime feast is upon us!

In a savory twist of fate announced in August 2022, Studio Trigger takes the helm, promising to whip up an animated spectacle that's as visually tempting as it is narratively delicious. With Netflix as the global serving platter, fans worldwide are in for a binge-worthy treat.  

Latest News on Delicious in Dungeon

Guess what? The company that makes "Delicious in Dungeon" manga just shared a trailer for the anime, and it's got English subtitles! The cool part? Studio Trigger is doing the animation, and it looks awesome. Circle your calendar because they spilled the beans, it's hitting screens in January 2024. The opening song is by Bump of Chicken, the band that did the music for cool shows like Tales of the Abyss and Spy x Family. Get pumped for an anime treat with fancy animation and a catchy tune!

A fresh trailer for the Delicious in Dungeon anime, served up by Kadokawa. Now, this one spills the beans on the theme song and how long each episode will be. What's cool is that it takes a different angle, shining a spotlight on the main plot where Laios and his gang are on a mission to bring Falin back to life.

Forget the usual hype about chowing down on dungeon monsters; this time, it's all about the RESURRECTION game. And guess what? More trailers are likely headed our way soon, each shining a light on different aspects of the show. Keep your eyes peeled for updates right here, and don't forget to mark your calendar for January 2024 when Delicious in Dungeon hits the screen!

So, fans of Delicious in Dungeon, get ready to start your journey with our cool characters like Laios and his gang who will be resurrecting Falin. It's the beginning of a whole new adventure and this anime will be available on Netflix, MAKING IT easier for you to stay up-to-date with!

