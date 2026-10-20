Debi Mazar, Romeo Miller Break Down New Series THE MOB
Contestants face mob-movie-inspired challenges in the new competition format.
Debi Mazar and Romeo Miller appeared on Good Morning America to discuss THE MOB, a new mafia-inspired reality competition series in which contestants battle to become the ultimate boss. The two spoke about the premise of the show during the segment, outlining what drives the competition at its center.
The series pits contestants against each other in challenges built around mob-movie scenarios, with a $250,000 prize awaiting whoever emerges as the winner. Mazar and Miller used the appearance to walk through how the format works and what viewers can expect from the series.
The conversation stayed centered on THE MOB itself, with both guests detailing the stakes contestants face as they compete for the top prize. Their appearance offered an early look at the series ahead of its release.
THE MOB previously drew attention on Good Morning America when stars Harry Jowsey and Joe Gorga discussed the series, describing the same mob-movie-inspired challenges and $250,000 prize that Mazar and Miller addressed in their own appearance.
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