Debi Mazar, Romeo Miller Break Down New Series THE MOB

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Debi Mazar and Romeo Miller appeared on Good Morning America to discuss THE MOB, a new mafia-inspired reality competition series in which contestants battle to become the ultimate boss. The two spoke about the premise of the show during the segment, outlining what drives the competition at its center.

The series pits contestants against each other in challenges built around mob-movie scenarios, with a $250,000 prize awaiting whoever emerges as the winner. Mazar and Miller used the appearance to walk through how the format works and what viewers can expect from the series.

The conversation stayed centered on THE MOB itself, with both guests detailing the stakes contestants face as they compete for the top prize. Their appearance offered an early look at the series ahead of its release.

THE MOB previously drew attention on Good Morning America when stars Harry Jowsey and Joe Gorga discussed the series, describing the same mob-movie-inspired challenges and $250,000 prize that Mazar and Miller addressed in their own appearance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 11 Hrs 31 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone