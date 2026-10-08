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David Byrne Explains How He Wrote a Song About Elon Musk

The musician also described being recognized while biking around New York City.

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David Byrne detailed how he approached writing a song for the documentary Musk during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Byrne explained that he worked his way into the mindset of the film's subject by reading through a collection of Elon Musk's quotes, using that material as a way into the songwriting process.

Byrne also discussed his book, Sleeping Beauties: Why Good Ideas Go Dormant and How They Wake Up, which examines ideas that were overlooked or set aside before later resurfacing. He walked Meyers through the premise of the book during the conversation, giving viewers a sense of the subject matter he has been exploring outside of music.

The appearance also touched on a more personal anecdote, as Byrne described what it is like getting recognized by people while biking around New York City, a detail that offered a lighter contrast to the discussion of his book and the Musk documentary song.

Much of the conversation balanced Byrne's creative process on the Musk project with the ideas behind Sleeping Beauties, as he gave Meyers insight into both the research that went into writing about Musk and the broader concept driving his book.

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