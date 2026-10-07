Jane Wickline Recalls Pulling Audience Into Her SNL Audition

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Jane Wickline detailed the unconventional approach she took during her Saturday Night Live audition during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers that she enlisted help from the audience to get through the tryout. The moment offered a look at the pressure and improvisation that goes into landing a spot on the long-running sketch show.

Wickline is now a cast member on SNL, and she walked Meyers through what led to her becoming part of the show, giving viewers insight into the audition process itself. The conversation centered on how she handled the high-stakes moment, with the audience's involvement becoming a key part of the story she told.

Beyond her SNL work, Wickline also spoke about producing an off-Broadway play, touching on a project that sits outside her on-screen comedy work. The discussion gave a sense of the range of projects she is currently balancing alongside her television role.

The appearance paired Wickline's account of the audition with her off-Broadway producing work, giving viewers a broader picture of her career beyond her current cast role on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

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