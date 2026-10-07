Seth Meyers Surprise-Inspects His Monologue Writers' Jokes

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Seth Meyers turned the tables on his own writing staff in a segment that found the host conducting a surprise inspection of his monologue writers to assess the quality of their work. The bit, part of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, puts the usual dynamic in reverse, with Meyers checking in directly on the people responsible for crafting the topical jokes he delivers each night.

The segment plays on the behind-the-scenes process of putting together a nightly monologue, a staple of the show's format since Meyers took over as host. Rather than focusing on a guest or a scripted desk piece, the bit shines a light on the writers' room itself, with Meyers reviewing jokes as part of the inspection.

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35c on NBC, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock. The show has continued to mix topical monologue material with recurring bits and celebrity interviews throughout its run.

The writers' room check-in offers a glimpse into the kind of process-driven comedy that has become part of the show's late-night identity, pairing Meyers' delivery with a rare look at the people shaping the jokes before they reach the desk.

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