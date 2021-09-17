Dan Levy Signs New Film Deal With Netflix to Write & Produce

Netflix has announced its new deal with Emmy-winner Dan Levy in which he will write, direct, produce, and star in new scripted content.

According to Deadline, it is a first look feature deal and an overall one in scripted content. It is set to begin in July 2022. Levy's first project for the streaming platform will be a new romantic comedy which he will direct, write, produce, and star in.

Dan Levy is the critically-acclaimed producer, writer, and star of the hit television series Schitt's Creek, which streams on Netflix. The series broke records at last year's Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Supporting Actor Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing and Directing Comedy Series for Levy.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy also starred in the series, which they also won top Emmy awards for last year.