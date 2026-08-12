Ainsley Bailey Jokes About Tremors and a Bridgerton-Themed Birthday Party

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Comedian Ainsley Bailey delivered a stand-up set on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, working through material about her own tremors, a friend's Bridgerton-themed birthday party and her experience getting braces. The set gave Bailey a chance to turn a physical condition and everyday social moments into punchlines for Fallon's studio audience.

Bailey structured much of her set around personal observations, using her tremors and the Bridgerton party as launching points for jokes rather than straightforward storytelling. The routine leaned into specific, offbeat details, including a bit referred to as a brunette earthquake, giving the set a distinct comic identity built from her own life experiences.

The braces material rounded out the set, adding another layer of self-deprecating humor to a routine already grounded in personal quirks. Taken together, the three subjects, her tremors, the costume party and her orthodontic work, gave Bailey a tight, cohesive set built entirely around her own everyday life rather than broader topical material.

The performance is available as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's stand-up segments, which give comedians a dedicated slot to perform original material for Fallon's audience. Bailey's set stood out for its specificity, turning small, personal details into a full comic routine rather than relying on broader observational humor.

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