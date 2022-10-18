DRAG RACE Reunion Series BRING BACK MY GIRLS Premieres

Bring Back My Girls, a brand-new sickening reunion show, is now airing exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, with subsequent installments of the 7-episode series airing Tuesdays at 11am PST / 2pm EST.

Filmed at RuPaul's DragCon LA in April 2022 in front of a live audience, queens from across the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE franchise were reunited to spill the tea on everything that went down on their seasons plus what life has been like post-Drag Race. Seasons that will be featured include RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Seasons 1 & 2, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK vs. The World, Canada's Drag Race Seasons 1 & 2, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under Season 1, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 12 and Drag Race Holland Seasons 1 & 2.

The juicy series is hosted by TV personality and Drag Race stan Ts Madison, fearlessly putting the queens through their paces asking questions even RuPaul wouldn't dare to ask, in the ultimate reunion show. The new trailer released TODAY gives us a taste of what's to come; from shady questions to spicy quips and audience participation, expect drama, fights, laughs, tantrums, tears and more!

Bring Back My Girls reveals tales never heard or seen before from the Drag Race universe, and will be available exclusively on the WOW Presents Plus platform on October 18, 2022, with episodes releasing weekly at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Subscribe to WOW Presents Plus here.

WOW Presents Plus is the official streamer of all things drag, brought to you by award-winning media company and creators of Drag Race, World of Wonder. Featuring 500+ hours of ambitious, ground-breaking and diverse content, it houses the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world.

