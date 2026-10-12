DRACULA to Make Streaming Debut on Paramount+

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Paramount+ announced that Dracula, filmmaker Luc Besson's reimagining of Bram Stoker's iconic story, made its streaming debut on October 12.

When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoë Bleu), he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death, no matter the cost. On the verge of reuniting, Dracula is hunted by a relentless priest (Christoph Waltz), sworn to end his immortal reign.

Blending horror, fantasy and romance, Besson's take on the legendary vampire stars Caleb Landry Jones as Dracula alongside Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu, Matilda De Angelis, Ewens Abid, David Shields and Guillaume de Tonquédec. Dracula is written and directed by Luc Besson and based on the classic novel by Bram Stoker. The film joins Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection, giving fans more ways to sink their teeth into spooky season with horror favorites, iconic franchises and Halloween-ready thrills throughout October.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

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