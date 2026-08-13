Photos: MINIONS AND MONSTERS Set for Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD Release

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MINIONS AND MONSTERS is set to arrive on digital platforms ahead of its physical media release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The animated film, the third installment in the Minions franchise from Illumination, follows James, Henry, Ed and the Minions as they navigate a chaotic turn through Hollywood. The home release includes bonus features offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.







Illumination expands its Minions universe with a chapter featuring all-new characters in the animated franchise. This is the story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood as movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try saving the planet from the mayhem they created.

Allison Janney ('The West Wing,' 'Mom') returns with an ensemble cast of Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, A Real Pain), Jeff Bridges (Tron: Ares, The Big Lebowski), Zoey Deutch (Voicemails For Isabelle, Something from Tiffany's), Bobby Moynihan ('Saturday Night Live,' The Secret Life of Pets), and Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The Minions are brought to life once again by the voice of Pierre Coffin (Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2) who co-directs with Patrick Delage (Sing, The Secret Life of Pets 2). Minions is produced by Illumination Entertainment CEO and founder Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie). Coffin and Brian Lynch (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Secret Life of Pets) wrote the screenplay. Chris Renaud (Minions, The Grinch) serves as executive producer of the film with Lynch.

Exclusive Bonus Features at Participating Retailers

CASTING MINIONS & MONSTERS: Meet the voices behind the wide array of characters as filmmakers discuss what talent brought to their respective roles and what they hope fans of the franchise take away from the film.

HOLLYWOOD SOUND: Step into the studio with composer John Powell as he crafts a score inspired by the sweeping sound and timeless style of Hollywood's golden age.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN IRENE BLOB MONSTER SLIME: Using simple ingredients found at home, follow along with slime influencer Snoopslimes in this step-by-step guide to make your very own Irene blob monster slime to devour anything in its path!

MOVIE-MAKING MINIONS STYLE: Take a seat in the director's chair and make your very own Minions-inspired monster movie with this simple how-to, using hand-drawn art and flipbook animation to recreate one of the earliest forms of filmmaking.

HOW TO DRAW: Follow along with head of story Nima Azarba as he teaches you how to draw the Minions, monsters, and more! (James, Henry, Ed, Max, Dort, Goomi, Irene, Howard, Phillips)

Technical Information — 4K Ultra HD

Street Date: September 8, 2026

UPC Number: 191329290415 US / 191329290712 CDN

Disc Size: BD 100

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen

Rating: PG Violence/action, language and rude/macabre humor

Languages/Subtitles: English (SDH), French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos for Feature, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus), French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Run Time: 01:29:49

Technical Information — Blu-ray

Street Date: September 8, 2026

UPC Number: 191329290613 US / 191329290521 CDN

Disc Size: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen

Rating: PG Violence/action, language and rude/macabre humor

Languages/Subtitles: English (SDH), French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, N/A for Bonus Content), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, N/A for Bonus Content)

Run Time: 01:29:49

Technical Information — DVD

Street Date: September 8, 2026

UPC Number: 191329290606 US / 191329290514 CDN

Disc Size: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: PG Violence/action, language and rude/macabre humor

Languages/Subtitles: English (SDH), French Canadian, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English (Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0 for Bonus Content), French Canadian (Dolby Digital 5.1, N/A for Bonus Content), Latin American Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1, N/A for Bonus Content)

Run Time: 01:29:54

The voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr, with Pierre Coffin returning to voice the Minions and co-directing alongside Patrick Delage. Coffin and Brian Lynch wrote the screenplay, with Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan producing and Chris Renaud serving as executive producer.

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