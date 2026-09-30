LE DERNIER COMBAT and THE MESSENGER Come to 4K Ultra HD

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Two films directed by Luc Besson are coming to 4K Ultra HD with newly added special features. LE DERNIER COMBAT and THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC will be separately available on 4K Ultra HD disc on December 8th.

LE DERNIER COMBAT Synopsis

Experience Luc Besson's dark vision of the future. LE DERNIER COMBAT (THE LAST BATTLE) - a cult classic exploration of post-apocalyptic survival. In a world populated with savages, living amongst the wreckage of a devastated civilization, one man wages war against brutality and isolation. Filmed in black and white, and almost entirely without dialogue, Besson's first film presents in every detail a haunting premonition of a hostile tomorrow.

THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC Synopsis

The year is 1429. France is in political and religious turmoil as members of the royal family battle for rule. But one peasant girl from a remote village gave her country the miracle it was looking for. Milla Jovovich is Joan of Arc, a young woman who would inspire and lead her countrymen until her execution at the age of nineteen. Raised in a religious family, Joan witnessed her sister's rape and death at the hands of an invading army. Years later, as the same war raged on, Joan stood before her king with a message she claimed came from God: give her an army, and in God's name she would reclaim his diminished kingdom. But was the message real, or the delusion of a girl whose life had been shattered? This startling epic drama by Luc Besson (THE FIFTH ELEMENT) explores the life of Joan of Arc, her amazing victories, relationship with God, and tragic death. Co-starring John Malkovich and Academy Award winners Dustin Hoffman (Best Actor, 1979, KRAMER VS. KRAMER; 1988, RAIN MAN) and Faye Dunaway (Best Actress, 1976, NETWORK), THE MESSENGER is a modern take on a medieval saint who enthralls people even today.

LE DERNIER COMBAT Disc Details & Bonus Materials

4K Ultra HD Disc: Feature presented in 4K with Dolby Vision. French 5.0 + French 2-Channel Surround.

Special Features:

NEW: Luc Besson: Juste une mise au point – a new 63-minute interview with director Luc Besson

NEW: Interview with Editor Sophie Schmit

NEW: L'Avant-dernier (1981), short film directed by Luc Besson

NEW: Formule 2 (1982), short film directed by Luc Besson

THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC Disc Details & Bonus Materials

4K Ultra HD Disc: Both 148-minute and 158-minute versions presented in 4K with Dolby Vision. Dolby Atmos + English 5.1.

Blu-ray Special Feature Disc includes:

'In The Footsteps of Joan' Making-Of Documentary (88 minutes)

NEW: Interview with Technical Director André Labbouz

NEW: Interview with Second Unit Director Gérard Krawczyk

NEW: Interview with Costume Designers Catherine Leterrier and Olivier Bériot

NEW: Interview with Production Designer Hugues Tissandier

NEW: Interview with Sound Designer Bruno Tarrière

Interview with Director of Photography Thierry Arbogast, AFC

Interview with Editor Sylvie Landra

The Search for the Real Joan of Arc Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

LE DERNIER COMBAT Cast and Crew

A Film By: Luc Besson

Screenplay By: Luc Besson and Pierre Jolivet

Cast: Pierre Jolivet, Jean Bouise, Fritz Wepper, Jean Reno, Christiane Krüger

THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC Cast and Crew

Directed By: Luc Besson

Produced By: Patrice Ledoux

Written By: Andrew Birkin and Luc Besson

Cast: Milla Jovovich, John Malkovich, Faye Dunaway and Dustin Hoffman

LE DERNIER COMBAT Specs

Run Time: Approx. 92 minutes

Rating: R

4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.35:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: French 5.0 DTS-HD MA | French 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD MA

THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC Specs

Run Time: Approx. 148 minutes (Theatrical Version) / 158 minutes (Unrated Version)

Rating: R for strong graphic battles, a rape and some language / Unrated

4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.40:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos | English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

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