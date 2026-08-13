DISCRETION: Paramount+ Starts Filming Thriller With Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning

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Paramount+ has begun production on DISCRETION, an eight-episode legal thriller adapted from a short story by Chandler Baker, starring Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Josh Lucas. Stephan James and Colton Ryan have joined the ensemble as series regulars, with James playing Logan, a corporate associate who mentors Fanning's character Lenny, and Ryan playing Boone, Lenny's ex-boyfriend. Baker will executive produce and write the series, alongside executive producer Susannah Grant. Matt Shakman, also an executive producer, will direct the first four episodes. Produced by A24, DISCRETION is set to launch globally on Paramount+ in 2027.

Joining the previously announced cast as series regulars are Stephan James (I Play Rocky, If Beale Street Could Talk) and Colton Ryan (The Girl from Plainville). James will play 'Logan,' a sharp corporate associate who becomes a mentor to Lenny. Ryan will star as 'Boone,' Lenny's (Fanning) ex-boyfriend, a recovering addict from an affluent Dallas family, now nine months sober living at a halfway house while quietly trying to rebuild his life.

The series will be executive produced and written by Chandler Baker (Whisper Network, The Husbands) and executive produced by Susannah Grant (Erin Brokovich, Unbelievable). Matt Shakman serves as executive producer and will direct the first four episodes. Nicole Kidman and Per Saari (Blossom Films), Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward (Lewellen Pictures), Joe Hipps (CUT TO) and Jordan Cerf (Linden Entertainment) also serve as executive producers along with A24.

Stephan James recently signed with the Gersh Agency and continues to be repped by Range Media Partners, HillTop Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Colton Ryan is repped by The Gersh Agency and TFC Management.

DISCRETION centers on Lenny, a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm who uncovers a web of nondisclosure agreements tied to a partner played by Kidman, setting off a conflict over secrecy and power within the firm. Kidman and Per Saari executive produce through Blossom Films, while Fanning executive produces alongside Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward through Lewellen Pictures.

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