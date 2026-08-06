Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer Talk MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES Family Dynamic

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Apple TV posted a new segment titled Legends Only featuring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman discussing their series MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES, giving viewers a closer look at the cast dynamic behind the comedic family drama.

Fanning stars as Margo, a recent college dropout and aspiring writer navigating new motherhood, a growing stack of bills and dwindling options for paying them. Pfeiffer plays her mother, a former Hooters waitress, while Offerman portrays her father, a former professional wrestler. Nicole Kidman also stars in the series, according to Apple TV.

The show is billed as a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama. Apple TV describes shows and movies similar to MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES as including Buccaneers, Platonic and Physical.

MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES is now streaming on Apple TV.

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