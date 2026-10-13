DISCOVERY Children's Museum Hosts Annual Magic of DISCOVERY Gala

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DISCOVERY Children's Museum hosted its signature annual fundraiser, The Magic of DISCOVERY Gala: The Great Adventure, on Saturday, October 10 at Kaos inside Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas. Inspired by the spirit of adventure and exploration, the safari-glam evening brought together community supporters for a night benefiting DISCOVERY Children's Museum.

Emceed by TV personality Jessica Rosado, the evening featured a poolside cocktail hour, an opening runway performance by Anne Fontaine, plated dinner, live and silent auctions with auctioneer Chet Buchanan, and a 'Fund the Need' live giving appeal supporting the Museum's educational and outreach programs.

San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority was awarded the Museum's 2026 Great Friend to Kids Award in recognition of its partnership and support in helping bring the wonder of discovery to children across Southern Nevada. The award was presented by 2025 recipients Punam Mather and Julie Murray.

The gala was made possible by generous sponsors and a dedicated volunteer host committee, including:

Olympia Charities Foundation, and The Lankowsky Family Foundation

Moser Architecture, Southwest Gas, PENTA Building Group, and PNC Bank

Harry Reid International Airport, Gene Haas Foundation, and the Bruce & Barbara Lee Woollen Foundation

Wells Fargo, CSAA, FEA Consulting Engineers, Nevada Mining Association, and Klai Juba Wald Architects

Gala Host Committee includes Brandon Chambers (Switch), Megan Farnsworth (Wells Fargo), Troy Moser (Moser Architecture), Chelsea Lankowsky, Jordan Ashton, and Claire Dipinto

Celebrating 36 years as a nonprofit, DISCOVERY Children's Museum is the top interactive Museum in Southern Nevada, welcoming all children and families to explore three complete floors filled with heart-pumping, brain-boosting, curiosity-satisfying fun, adventure, and DISCOVERY. The nonprofit educational institution relocated to Symphony Park in March 2013 and serves as Las Vegas' only children's Museum. The three-story Museum, encompassing 58,000 square feet, is complete with nine exhibition galleries featuring daily programs, demonstrations, and activities, and collaborative cultural programming for all occasions. DISCOVERY Children's Museum offers children the opportunity to explore their curiosities while addressing the core educational areas of science and nature, art and culture, and early childhood development.

For more information about DISCOVERY Children's Museum, visit discoverykidslv.org.

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