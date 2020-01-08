DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Hits Theaters on March 25

This spring the DigiDestined returns to the big screen in a final adventure with their Digimon. Toei Animation Inc. and Fathom Events announced today that the new feature film "Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna" will screen March 25 as a special one-night-only theatrical event across the United States.

Moviegoers will get to experience a 15-minute pre-show that provides an exclusive fan experience that can only be found in theaters. The pre-show will include interviews with the film's Director, Tomohisa Taguchi and Chief Animation Director, Seiji Tatsukawa.

Beginning Friday, February 7, tickets for "Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna" will be available for purchase at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Toei Animation and Fathom Events will present "Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna" in select U.S. theaters on Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna" takes place five years after the events of "Digimon Adventure tri," the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others? Fans must watch "Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna" to find out the answer.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Fathom Events and present 'Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna' to U.S. audiences this spring," said Masayuki Endo, president and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. "This special 20th anniversary feature film is sure to excite the generation of fans who have grown-up watching this beloved anime series."

"The Digimon Franchise has been a staple in our anime offerings and will continue to be a large draw for fans across the country," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This event is going to be a great way to kick off a strong 2020 lineup and give audiences an exclusive inside look that they cannot experience anywhere else."

Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but withhis future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before "chosen children" will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.





