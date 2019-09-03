DESCENDANTS 3 Song 'Queen Of Mean' Music Video Surpasses 100 Million Views

Disney Channel's "Queen of Mean" from the triumphant hit movie "Descendants 3" surpassed 100 million views in just four weeks since its release and hit #1 on the Youtube Music Video chart (U.S.) and #1 on Vevo's 50 Top Trending Videos. Last week, the song rose to #5 on the Spotify Global Viral Charts after reaching #49 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Disney Channel Original Movie premiered Aug. 2 and has since debuted in Latin America and Southeast Asia markets and will premiere in Europe beginning next month.

Performed by Sarah Jeffery as Princess Audrey, "Queen of Mean" was written by Antonina Armato, Tim James, Thomas Sturges and Adam Schmalholz, and produced by Armato and James of Rock Mafia.

The same songwriters and producers delivered the movie's other hit "Night Falls" which this week reached #2 on VEVO's Top 20 Music Videos (U.S.) and has amassed 74 million views on YouTube. It's performed by Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, China Anne McClain as Uma, Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Thomas Doherty as Harry and Dylan Playfair as Gil.

Steven Vincent said, "These two contemporary songs-one rap-driven Pop and the other hip-hop with a rock edge-are relatable to our young audience and advanced the movie's story brilliantly, a testament to the talent of our songwriters, producers and performers."

In its fourth week of release by Walt Disney Records, the "Descendants 3" soundtrack is #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack chart, #1 on the Children's Album Chart and #24 on the Billboard Top 200. Its seven music videos have more than 285 million Youtube views to date on the DisneyMusicVevo channel.

"Descendants 3" was directed by Emmy® and DGA Award winner Kenny Ortega and written by WGA Award winners Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon. Emmy nominee David Lawrence is the composer.

Kenny Ortega said, "Our screenwriters Sara and Josann created a story arc for Audrey and the Villain Kids that hits home the idea that we all have the potential for good and bad in us. I believe it's about the choices we make that determine who we become, not necessarily the places we come from. Our songwriters wrote a soundtrack of great songs that once again has helped excitedly drive our story and characters forward. When Sarah Jeffrey sang the first verse of Queen of Mean in her recording session, we all knew Sarah was going to own this song!" Ortega continued, "Night Falls' was our most complex and ambitious musical number. Choreography, stunts, swordplay and visual effects demanded so much from our cast and our knights' ensemble. It all came together in this exciting piece. I'm so proud of them all. The fans love and response to this number and to our entire soundtrack has been gratifying for all of us."

