DES Starring David Tennant Makes US Debut On Sundance Now

Exclusive North American Premiere on Sundance Now on Thursday, October 15.

DES, ITV's highest rated drama of 2020 and biggest drama launch in 14 years makes its US debut. Exclusive North American Premiere on Sundance Now on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with a new episode available every following Thursday

Featuring an award-worthy lead performance by David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens) as one of the MOST INFAMOUS serial killers in UK history, the new blood-chilling true crime drama DES makes its highly anticipated U.S and Canadian premiere on AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now. Ranking as ITV's highest rated drama of 2020 and ITV's biggest drama launch since 2006 with more than 10.9 million viewers, DES will be available to stream exclusively on Sundance Now, including the Sundance Now offering within the AMC+ bundle, beginning Thursday, October 15, 2020 with a new episode available every following Thursday.

The 3-part, critically acclaimed drama delves into the mind of one of the most emotionally elusive serial killers the world has ever seen. Can we really ever understand the mind of a psychopathic killer? And, if we try, what price do we pay? Also starring Daniel Mays (INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE, Sam Mendes' 1917, Line of Duty, Good Omens) as Detective Peter Jay and Jason Watkins (The Crown, A Very English Scandal) as Brian Masters, Nilsen's biographer. Sundance Now is AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

Known as the 'kindly killer', Dennis Nilsen was a local civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men he met on the streets of London's Soho from 1978 to 1983. He would meet and befriend these men before offering them food or lodgings for the evening back at his North London flat. His victims were often homeless or living off-grid, having slipped through the cracks of 1980s British society and were, therefore, welcoming of this stranger's apparent generosity. When he was finally caught on February 9, 1983, Nilsen had murdered a total of fifteen men over a period of five years, making him Britain's most prolific serial killer of all time.

After his arrest, Nilsen was astonishing in his honesty: admitting outright to all fifteen murders in the police car outside his flat. But infuriatingly for the investigating detectives, he couldn't remember any of his victims' names. With no apparent motive, inconclusive forensic evidence, and most of Nilsen's victims living off-grid, the police started the biggest manhunt investigation in UK history. This time not for the murderer, but for the murdered

