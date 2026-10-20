DEAD OF NIGHT Mystery-Horror Thriller Starring Dermot Mulroney

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DEAD OF NIGHT, a new mystery-horror thriller, is coming to theaters November 13, 2026, with Level 33 Entertainment handling U.S. and Canadian distribution. The film stars Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding, About Schmidt), Scott Grimes (Ted, Oppenheimer), Jake Busey ('Stranger Things,' Rust), and Kirrilee Berger (Unsung Hero).

The cast also includes professional wrestling legend, musician, and actor Chris Jericho (Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3, 'Dexter'), who serves as an executive producer.

Directed and co-written by Derek Sulek (Trapped in the Cabin, Chaos on the Farm), DEAD OF NIGHT is a dark, atmospheric murder mystery set in a seemingly quiet community that is thrown into terror after the mutilated body of a teenage girl is discovered. As more gruesome killings follow, Sheriff Weaver (Mulroney) races to identify the killer while the town descends into paranoia. His daughter Kelly (Berger), meanwhile, begins digging into the murders herself and becomes convinced there is something far more sinister behind the killings.

Sulek, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and co-owner of Fade to Black Films, has directed a number of thrillers, including the 2023 films Trapped in the Cabin and Chaos on the Farm, and has also produced films including The Walls Are Watching and Aloha with Love.

One of the film's more intriguing elements is its Los Angeles connection. Inspired in part by the fear surrounding the real-life Night Stalker era, DEAD OF NIGHT was shot in Los Angeles with a local cast and crew, giving the filmmakers a setting that was integral to the story's sense of unease.

DEAD OF NIGHT will be available exclusively in theatres November 13 and on demand January 12, 2027.

Film Details

HORROR | THRILLER | DRAMA | SLASHER | MYSTERY | ENGLISH | 107 min. | TV-14

DIRECTED BY: Derek Sulek

WRITTEN BY: Derek Sulek, Erick Durham

PRODUCED BY: Oren Kamara, p.g.a., Derek Sulek, p.g.a., Daniel Sheldon

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ann Koch, Doug Johnson, Scott Grimes, Matthew Ballard, Chris Jericho

STARRING: Dermot Mulroney, Scott Grimes, Kirrilee Berger, Jake Busey, Alex Camacho, Miles Anderson, Julianne Arrieta, Zach Justice, Raymond Cham Jr., Aaron 'El Jefe' Abeyta, Sierra Nowak, Ana Nicolle Chavez, Alyssa Elle Steinacker, Amy Sturdivant, Sean Whalen

Synopsis

When the mutilated body of a teenage girl is discovered, a small town is plunged into a state of terror. Terror turns into hysteria as the gruesome murders continue. With no suspect in sight and the mayor growing increasingly desperate, Kelly, the Sheriff's daughter, becomes obsessed with uncovering the killer's twisted motives before the killer zeros in on her and her family.





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