DC and HBO Max Announce New Original Digital Comic Series

Three new comic book superheroes are taking it to the "max" in the brand-new original digital comic book series titled, To The Max, published by DC, in collaboration with HBO Max. To The Max feature stories about ordinary people achieving their maximum potential when they transform into extraordinary superheroes with the help of another new character, Max the dog.



These new comics also celebrate the recent launch of the new HBO Max and are chock-full of Easter Eggs and fun nods to much of the 10 thousand hours of premium content currently available on the streaming platform such as Friends, HBO's Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, HBO's Sex and the City, Scooby-Doo and more. Can you find them all?!



Free to download starting today, this initial launch of the digital comic includes three 8-page chapters featuring everyday people, Hector, Brian and Olivia (HBO), who meet Max the dog, gain access to different superpowers and become able to teleport, shape shift, fly and save lives around the world. The comics embody the theme that HBO Max has something for everyone and that everyone can be their own superhero and take themselves to the max!



"We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at DC to present this creative, personification of HBO Max as a team of powerful comic book superheroes," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. "These fun, original stories depict a diverse range of ordinary individuals who are symbolic of the depth and breadth of programming that is available on the platform, driving home the message that HBO Max has something for everyone."



"DC and HBO Max both share in the belief that great storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to engage and connect with people," said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. "We are excited to share these new and original stories of Hector, Brian, Olivia and Max with the DC fans, and all fans of great entertainment content. These are superhero stories at their core, but they are also a Pop culture scavenger hunt for the most media savvy!"



To The Max Comics Available for Free on Digital Retailers Starting on June 15:

To The Max: Hector - When a schoolteacher finds a mysterious device, it sends him flying into an incredible outer-space rescue mission. Cover art by Jim Lee, penciled by Scot Eaton, and written by Ivan Cohen.

To The Max: Brian - A scuba instructor is transformed into a superhero who must save innocent people from a deadly storm in Singapore. Cover art by Jorge Jimenez, penciled by Hendry Prasetya, and written by Ivan Cohen.

To The Max: Olivia - A down-on-her-luck standup comic is ALL THAT stands between her audience and gun-toting criminals who plan to rob a Las Vegas casino. Cover art by Amanda Conner, penciled by Laura Braga and written by Ivan Cohen.

To The Max digital comics will be available for free with participating digital retailers, including DC UNIVERSE, DCComics.com, Apple iBookstore, Google Play Store, Kindle, Nook, Hoopla, Overdrive, and in the DC Comics app, ComiXology app and Madefire app for iOS and Android.

