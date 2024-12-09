DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! 2025 Tour Adds Season 33 Finalist Stephen Nedoroscik As Co-Host

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancing with the Stars all-new stage show will feature your favorite dancers from the #1 hit television show.

They'll be performing spectacular brand-new numbers dreamed up by Emmy award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, La La Land) as well as some of the viral showstoppers featured in season 33 that launched a million TikTok posts. Come relive DWTS' record-breaking 33rd season that brought in over 20 million fan votes per episode!

2024 US Olympic bronze medalist in men's gymnastics, Stephen Nedoroscik, who earned the nickname ‘Pommel Horse Guy' will join the entirety of the tour as co-host. More DWTS Season 33 fan favorites and finalists Olympic rugby champion and social media superstar Ilona Maher and Disney's Z-O-M-B-I-E-S and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actress Chandler Kinney, along with The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei are thrilled to be joining the tour for select shows. DWTS pro Jenna Johnson will join Joey to perform in select cities.

Due to demand, additional performances have been added in Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Madison, WI; Charlotte, NC; Clearwater, FL and Salt Lake City, UT. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at dwtstour.com.

A limited number of VIP packages are still available for most shows and include Premium Tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity and interactive experience with DWTS Cast Members and Special Guests, Exclusive Merchandise and more. Details and info at dwtstour.com.

To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Comments