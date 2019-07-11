CreateLouisiana Announces Recipient for 2019 French Culture Film Grant

#CreateLouisiana announced today the recipient of the 2019 French Culture Film Grant, the documentary feature Intention. Now in its third year, the French Culture Film Grant is a unique opportunity designed in partnership with lead sponsor TV5MONDE USA, America's only 24/7 French language entertainment channel.

"Synergistically #CreateLouisiana's French Culture Film Grant mission fits perfectly with the objectives of TV5MONDE to shine a klieg light on and to build awareness and interest in francophone culture," remarked Patrice Courtaban, Chief Operating Officer of TV5MONDE USA. "In turn, we are equally proud to continue to support the grant and the creativity of the wonderful filmmakers from the state of Louisiana."

The program is designed to support a groundbreaking new film that showcases Francophone culture and talent. From three finalists, the French Culture Film Grant Committee selected a documentary about South Louisiana healers to receive the $30,000 grant. The film tells the story of multiple women committed to intentional artistry, sharing their craft of divine healing, inspiring ascension within the community, all while preserving cultural tradition. Intention is directed by Syd Horn and produced by Olivia Perillo.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to #CreateLouisiana and all of the partners for choosing to invest their time, mentorship, and resources toward our culturally investigative documentary essay, Intention. Our film will be comprised of moving portraits of South Louisiana women dedicated to healing artistry rooted in cultural traditions we associate with French heritage. We intend to inspire our audience to seek their own healing potentials, while building great interest regarding investigation of respective heritage roots, stressing the importance of accurate historical representation, and building a new South founded upon inclusion." said Intention director, Syd Horn.

The 2019 #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant is supported by TV5MONDE USA, Deep South Studios, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and Cox Communications. The funding opportunity aims to champion indigenous filmmaking talent and celebrate the diverse culture of Louisiana.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique grant opportunity again this year. The applicant pool this round brought an impressively diverse array of stories depicting Louisiana's past and present ties to the French language. We see how the continuation of this grant is truly building a statewide interest in creating content that explores the fabric of francophone cultures here," said #CreateLouisiana co-founder Sian McArthur.

The finalists include three documentary projects from across the state. Each of the proposed projects incorporated elements of the francophone culture of Louisiana.

On June 24, all three finalists pitched their projects and fielded questions from the full grant review committee, comprised of representatives from the partnering organizations. The selected film will premiere at the 2020 French Film Festival in partnership with the New Orleans Film Society (scheduled for February / March 2020) in New Orleans. Along with the $30,000 cash award, the winning project will be considered by TV5MONDE USA for a broadcast.

This year's recipient and 2 finalists are:

Intention

Documentary

Dir. Syd Horn | Prod. Olivia Perillo

Upon establishing what defines a traiteur, these culturally provocative and relevant terms provide further insight into local, modern healing artists' craftship, inspiring both the creators and audience to seek their own great healing potentials, while questioning their responsibility as community citizens to acknowledge, preserve, and manipulate tradition to serve the fast-growing acceptance of the modern world.



Hunt for the Loup Garou

Documentary

Dir. Todd Voltz | Prod. Laura Singleterry

Interviews with scholars who have studied the history of the Loup Garou, along with re-enactments highlighting what's consistent and what's irregular between various accounts and stories. The film will reveal the mystery behind this Cajun boogeyman.

Le Boulanger

Documentary

Dir. Stanley Thomas | Prod. Biliana Grozdanova

The film tells the story of Francious Poupart and his wife who immigrated from France in the 1960s to Lafayette, Louisiana. Bringing tradition and culinary knowledge from France and blending it with the existing French culture already in the Acadiana region, the Pouparts opened a French bakery. They utilize master baking techniques learned in France, exposing their techniques to an already existing environment and culture that is similar to what they knew but very different in so many ways. With their son Patrick set to inherit THE FAMILY business, the story shows how the next generation will continue the traditions of the past in an ever-changing environment.





